Rajamahendravaram: Government apathy leaves Cotton residence in ruins

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): The State government has left the Sir Arthur Cotton memorial, which holds a high regard among the people to the mercy of elements. Arthur Cotton, a British engineer, built a barrage on Godavari river, laying foundation for the prosperity of region.

The Bommuru hill bungalow where Cotton lived 175 years ago is in a pitiful state of ruin now.

The residence is located on a hilltop in Bommuru village, a suburb of Rajahmundry. The department of archaeology and museums is supposed to take care of the structure. Recently, the safety of visitors has become a main concern due to snakes.

Despite having a magnificent view of the city and River Godavari, it fails to grab the tourists' attention due to lack of proper arrangements and publicity.

Birth anniversary of Cotton were celebrated here. He was born on May 15, 1803. Last year, the 219th birth anniversary celebrations were held in May. On the occasion, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation had announced Rs 1 crore for the renovations of the house.

According to K Thimmaraju, assistant director of archeology and museums, the renovation of Cotton's residence was supposed to begin by July 2022. However, the work hasn't taken off even after 10 months.

The proposed renovation works include strengthening of the wooden pillars and beams of the house, setting up walking tracks, painting, gardening and other works.

However, instead of getting spruced up, the bungalow has fell into further decay. Municipal corporation which promised Rs 1 crore just forgot its promise.

Thimmaraju said though a comprehensive plan was chaclked out to restore the magnificent bungalow to its former glory, nothing could be done as civic body did not keep its word on funds.

When contacted, the Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Dinesh Kumar confirmed that funding proposal for the bungalow restoration had been withdrawn. He said they had planned to utilise special funds to for the renovations of the bungalow but they have changed their minds.

Dinesh Kumar said one of the reasons is corporation was according top priority to riverfront development works rather than the renovation of the bungalow which is far from city and outside its jurisdiction.

The municipal commission said the proposal of developing both Rallabandi Subbarao Museum in Rajahmundry and Sir Arthur Cotton Museum in Dowleswaram by merging them into single integrated museum with the Rs 10 crore provided under Centre's Museum Grant Scheme.

The proposal for merger of museums is drawing criticism from local people who say development of museum and the conservation of the cotton house are two different things. More over, feel that it is impossible to make the Cotton residence part of the museum.