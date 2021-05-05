Rajamahendravaram: Hallmark mandatory for jewellery from June

Rajamahendravaram: Union Ministry for Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies has issued orders making 'hallmark' mandatory on all gold and silver jewellery across the country from June 1st for the benefit of the customers.

Because of the Central government's decision, there will be no scope to cheat the consumers with low quality gold and silver jewellery. Because of many complaints about quality of jewellery, the Central government took the decision for the benefit of the customers.

Hereafter, the people will get quality gold and silver jewellery and respective shop owners will be held responsible, if the quality is low. Before June 1st, gold and silver jewellery shop owners should get hallmark registration through Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) without fail.

The shops having BIS registration only allowed to sell 14,18 and 22 carats jewellery. Selling of the jewellery without hallmark is a crime and two years imprisonment and a fine between Rs 2 to Rs 5lakh also be imposed on the respective trader and the shop also be seized.

The name of the manufacturer of the respective jewellery, manufacturing date, time, name of centre hallmark stamp given, name of the shop etc should be printed on gold and silver jewellery.

The traders should give receipt to the customers with hallmark certificate and the trader should repay the total cost of the jewellery, if the quality is low.

Out of 7,500 gold shops in the state, only 900 shops have hallmark and their number is 350 in the city. Most of the 1,500 shops in the district have no hallmark jewellery.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' Rajamahendravaram Gold Merchants Association president Adapa Srihari said that BIS is conducting awareness programme about the hallmark's importance and its need.

Hallmark will benefit the gold and silver jewellery shops a lot in future and also increase business because of quality material. Moreover, the customers will also be happy with the hallmark.

Because of the prevailing circumstances, to what extent the government's decision will be implemented is a million dollar question, he averred.

A customer, M Rama Rao said hallmark jewellery gives satisfaction and thanked the Union government to take this decision, though it is delayed.