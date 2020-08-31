Rajamahendravaram: ICDS organises 'Mana Anganwadi Pilustondi'

Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) organised 'Mana Anganwadi Pilustondi' programme at Kotilingalapeta Anganwadi Center here on Monday.



ICDS Child Development Project Officer Narasamma said that Anganwadi Centers were working with the aim of maintaining the health of pregnant women and children. She urged parents of children above the age of three to be included in Anganwadi Pre-Schools. She explained the services provided by Anganwadi to mothers and children and the ambitious schemes being implemented by the government.

Supervisor Indira Rani said that the role of Anganwadi Centers is prominent in the health care of pregnant women, nursing mothers and children. All facilities have been provided in the pre-schools set up by the government in the Anganwadi Centers. The Anganwadi centre was decorated beautifully with children's play equipment for the event.