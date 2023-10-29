Rajamahendravaram: IPA president takes part in FAPA Congress

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) national president Dr TV Narayana participated in the 29th Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Association (FAPA) Congress held at Taipei in Taiwan from October 24 to 28.

Dr Narayana is the Director of Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (VIPS), Rajamahendravaram. FAPA Congress discussed about guiding Asian pharmacists and pharmacy organisations to achieve professional excellence and contribute towards making medicines safe, effective, accessible, and affordable to achieve maximum health progress.

He shared his vast experience at the conference and also discussed preparedness for potential post-Covid-19 pandemic diseases. Delegates from 23 countries participated in the summit.

The VIPs faculty members Dr Suma Latha (Principal), DR B Sri Laxmi, Dr John Krupakaran, Dr B Madhu Harika and Dr B Srinivas Sasthry were present. The faculty presented their scientific research papers in the FAPA Congress. T Ch Subbarao, Chairman, T Bharat Vikas, secretary of the VIPs congratulated the team.