Rajamahendravaram: Jagan lit lamp of education in lakhs of families

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who knows the importance of education, lit the lamp of education in lakhs of families, said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. Education and knowledge play pivotal role in achieving any goad, she added.

The Minister launched distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 1,53,706 students of 1,007 schools across the district at Kovvuru mandal Pangidi ZP High School on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that education is the only property we could give to future generations. She said that it is a good development that the government has been giving priority to education and medicine.

District Education Officer S Abraham said that while kits are given to 1,53,706 students in the district, including 76,234 girls.

Later, Minister Vanitha laid foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms in the school with an expenditure of Rs 276.60 lakh. Village sarpanch Gosala Nagarjuna presided over the programme, in which

Kovvuru RDO S Mallibabu, MPP Kakarla Satyanarayana, vice MPP Veeramalla Narayudu, MPTC member Konala Bhavani, MEO J Kempu Ratnam, SE (RWS) D Bala Sankara Rao, PD (DWMA) P Jagadamba and others participated.