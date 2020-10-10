Rajamahendravaram: Jakkampudi Foundation services lauded

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha, Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja and YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to former minister Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao and garlanded his statue in connection with his death anniversary at Kambala tank here on Friday.

Later, participating in Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation service programmes at Subramanya Mydanam, she said Rammohan Rao rendered yeomen service to the people until his last breath. He fought for the people whether he was in ruling or opposition parties and run Congress with single hand in the district. Because of his commitment and discipline in politics, he was elevated to state cabinet minister from a common party activist.

Former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy given importance to Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao who strived for the development of the party. Now Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also treating Jakkampudi family in the same manner. Jakkampudi Raja and Ganesh are doing yeomen service through Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation and advised them to continue in future to help the needy.

Jakkampudi Raja said permanent works are being taken up through the foundation. Two body carriers (Kaivalya Radhams) and three freezers were donated by the foundation. The foundation will provide free service of vehicles and freezers up to December and from January the family members of the deceased should bear the diesel expenditure, he added.

Three burial grounds at Sitanagaram, Korukonda and Kadiyam also be developed with all facilities with government and foundation funds, he added. YSRCP leaders Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam, Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Prasadula Harandh, B Srihari and others participated.