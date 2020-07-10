Rajamahendravaram: Jatka Bandi makes a comeback

Rajamahendravaram: The spread of COVID-19 has made people scary and the only topic of discussion these days everywhere is how many new cases registered today and how many deaths and how it has ruined the economy. But this gloomy side seems to have revived the vanished mode of transport.



The roads of Rajahmundry, which used to be full of buses and swanky vehicles, now present a different scenario. Jatka Bandi (horse drawn cart), which were once a primary mode of transport largely used to be a family trade till mid early 2000, are now back in business. There used to be Jatka stands near bus stops and all that the passenger had to tell them was where to go. There was no need for location map, the Jatka fellow would take you straight to that house. Thanks to corona fear, the state transport services are not being operated locally. Though autos are there, people are not willing to travel by them as auto drivers are overloading their vehicles making the passengers prone to virus. More than the main Rajahmundry town, Jatka bandis have once again become an important mode of transport in rural areas.

They are also being used to transport grass, luggage, etc. People too are showing more interest in traveling by the horse carts.

A Jatka bandi owner, K Subbaiah, said as the modern mode of transport like autos had become popular and people were patronising them more, the horse carts started disappearing. The owners have sold most of their carts and horses and took to other professions. Though at present maintaining the cart is an expensive proposition, many are showing interest in taking up their old and traditional profession.

The owners say that the minimum cost of a horse these days is Rs 20,000 and the price goes up depending upon the qualities of the horse. To get a cart made, it costs about Rs 30,000. Even fodder like grass and maize has become costlier. But people still seem to prefer this mode of transport.