Rajamahendravaram: KVPS demands judicial probe into Dalit tonsuring

Rajamahendravaram: Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS) leaders V Rambabu, BP Raju and M Srinu demanded that the state government order a judicial inquiry with a retired High Court Judge into tonsuring of a Dalit youth in Sitanagaram police station and death of Kiran Kumar in Chirala with police harassment immediately.



Participating in a protest programme at Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Gokavaram bus station here on Tuesday, they said atrocities on Dalits are increasing for one year in the state and

the government is not responding properly. Everyone should condemn the attacks on Dalits and KVPS fight until the government do justice in the incidents, they added.