Rajamahendravaram: Legal awareness seminar for industrial workers organised

Rajamahendravaram: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness seminar for industrial workers at Hindustan Unilever Limited Horlicks Factory, Bommur, on Tuesday. In this conference, senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary K Pratyusha Kumari explained labour rights and various labour laws for their protection. Workers were advised to work following safety standards. She informed the workers about the duties of the District Legal Services Authority and free legal services.

If there are any legal problems or welfare schemes are not available to those who are eligible, they should contact the District Legal Services Authority, the Secretary said. Free legal advice can also be obtained for legal doubts.

Rajamahendravaram Assistant Commissioner of Labour BSM Vali explained about the Industrial Disputes Act (1947) and Minimum Wages Act (1948).

Rajahmundry Hindustan Unilever Limited HR Manager S Srinivasa Rao, workers and labour department staff participated.