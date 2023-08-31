Rajamahendravaram: LIC employees stage protest

Rajamahendravaram: The employees of LIC staged a protest in front of 20 LIC offices under the Rajahmundry division on Wednesday during their lunch break demanding immediate implementation of the pay revision which is supposed to be implemented from August 2022, cancellation of the new pension scheme and taking up job recruitments.

In a demonstration held in front of the LIC divisional office at Morampudi, the union leaders said that the board’s recommendation to increase the family pension of LIC employees from 15% to 30% has been pending with the government for four years.

They alleged that the employer’s contribution to the employees under the NPS scheme has not been increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent as announced by the Central government.

P Sathish, all India Vice-President of All Classes of Employees Joint Front, who led the demonstration, said that discussions on the wage revision, which will come into effect from August 2022, have not started for a year.

He said that 8,000 employees retired last year and 9,500 are retiring this financial year. These vacancies should be filled through new appointments.

Protesting the delay in solving major demands, the four major unions of LIC have called a two-hour strike on September 12 under the leadership of Class I officers, NFIFWI, AIIEA, and AILEF for the fulfilment of demands. The staff said that the employees of all classes have formed a front and are fighting unitedly.

Rajahmundry Division President G Rambabu, Secretary M Kodandaram, Development Officers, Division Vice-President Ashok, Class-1 Officers Association President S Prasad, Ganneiah, AK Viswanath and female co-convener Sirisha and others participated.