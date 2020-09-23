X
Rajamahendravaram: Logo of Global Peace and Cultural Association released

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof M J Rao releasing a logo of Global Peace and Cultural Association at his office in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. Registrar D BG Rao and Addanki Raja Yohna are also seen.
Highlights

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has released logo of Global Peace and Cultural Association (GPCA) in his office here on Tuesday

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has released logo of Global Peace and Cultural Association (GPCA) in his office here on Tuesday.

Later, he said Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa are glaring examples for peace and harmony. Peace is most important to lead a peaceful life in society and underlined the need for peace among all countries in the world.

Anything can be possible with peace and there are many glaring examples in this regard. GPCA should put its endeavour to spread the importance of peace, which is the need of the hour. Peace concept should be inculcated from childhood and it is the duty of everyone to maintain peace to lead a peaceful life, he said.

University registrar Prof B Ganga Rao, GPCA founder Dr Addanki Raja Yohana and others were present.

