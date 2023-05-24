Rajamahendravaram: Mahanadu will lead to TDP victory, claims Atchannaidu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu claimed that the Mahanadu, which will be held in Rajamahendravaram, will guide Andhra Pradesh towards development and welfare.

A meeting of Mahanadu management committees was held at Shubhamastu Kalyana Mandapam here on Tuesday. Addressing the participants, Atchannaidu said that Mahanadu to be held on May 27 and 28 in Rajamahendravaram is historic and it will be conducted in an unprecedented manner. He explained that Mahanadu will begin on May 27 with a gathering of delegates, ranging from national president to cluster in-charges and 15 resolutions will be introduced. Along with the resolutions that will contribute to the development of the State, the highlights of TDP manifesto will be announced for the upcoming elections, he added. The full election manifesto will be released on Vijayadashami day.

The TDP leader said that on May 28 evening, there will be a centenary meeting of party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao with the participation of around 15 lakh people. He called upon the people that one person from each house from both the Telugu States to participate in this programme and pay tributes to NTR. He informed that TDP Politburo meeting also will be held at Rajamahendravaram at 3 pm on May 26 to approve the resolutions to be introduced in Mahanadu.

Mahanadu Resolutions Committee convener Yanamala Ramakrishnudu expressed hope that this Mahanadu will bring the TDP to power in the next elections. He said issues such as atrocities, corruption, anti-people policies, constitutional violations and resistance to development in the State for the last four years will be discussed in the Mahanadu.

TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that Mahanadu arrangements are going on actively. He said that on the first day, the meeting of representatives will be held on nine acres and arrangements are being made to accommodate 20,000 people. On the first day, food will be provided to about 50,000 people. On the second day, NTR centenary celebration meeting will be held in 55 acres.

Parking lots A and B are being set up in 100 acres and parking space is provided at a distance of one and half km from the venue of the main assembly. Only those with a delegate pass will be allowed on the first day. He called upon every activist to prepare to host three or four people at their houses.

Former Ministers N Chinarajappa, Pattipati Pullarao, S Chandramohan Reddy, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, B Satyanarayana Murthy, Gollapalli Surya Rao, Pitani Satyanarayana, KS Jawahar, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, P Sujatha, national vice-presidents K Rammohana Rao, MLC P Ashok Babu, TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna, Mandapeta, Palakollu and Undi MLAs Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu and Manthena Ramaraju and representatives of Mahanadu management committees participated in the meeting.