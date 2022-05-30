Rajamahendravaram: Make use of time with proper planning, students told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CBI former Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana said that with proper planning and good strategy, students can achieve their goals.

Dafne Civils Academy organised a conference on Civils orientation at Anam Kalakendra in Rajahmundry on Sunday. Lakshmi Narayana, the chief guest at the meeting, told the gathering that each student should make a self-assessment of how much time they have made use of each day.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, who lit the lamp, said society needs not only doctors and engineers but people from all walks of life. If parents and teachers give proper encouragement in the areas of interest to the children, they will become talented in those fields, he said.

Dafne Academy strives to promote students in all fields, including CLAT and Civils, said T Sridhar, chairman of the institute.

Principal Srividya also spoke.

Lakshminarayana and Commissioner Dinesh Kumar clarified the doubts raised by parents and students related to civils by describing their own experiences.