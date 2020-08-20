Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary seeks CBI probe into Aava land acquisition

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary visited controversial Aava lands in Korukonda mandal on Wednesday.



Later, he said how the government acquired 550 acres of Aava lands which are in low-lying area and not suitable for the construction of houses.

TDP many a time said these lands were not suitable for houses, but in vain.

Because of some YSRCP leaders, Aava lands were purchased with lakhs of rupees. The state government is misusing Central government funds and underlined the need to order for a CBI inquiry into the issue, which created sensation in the state.

He sarcastically advised the government to sanction one boat to each beneficiary to go to their houses as the Aava lands will be in water nine months in a year.

Later, he inspected Pushkar Ghat and asked the officials to shift the people from Lanka areas. TDP leaders I Deepu and others accompanied the MLA.