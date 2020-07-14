Rajamahendravaram: MLA Jakkampudi Raja reviews Naadu Nedu works

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is striving round the clock for the development of the state and all officials should work with coordination.



Reviewing the progress of ongoing development works in the constituency under Naadu Nedu programme through zoom app from his office here on Monday, he said all the works should be completed as per schedule and the progress cannot be stopped due to Corona pandemic.

New office buildings for 10 societies were sanctioned out of 24 societies. He asked the officials to complete the works for laying foundation ceremonies. Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kanna Babu, DCCB chairman Anantha Babu and others will participate in the programmes. Tahsildar T Rajeswara Rao, Panchayat Raj deputy executive engineer E Ravi and other officials were present.