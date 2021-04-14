Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram celebrates Ugadi

Vedic pundits blessing MP M Bharat Ram at his office in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
x

Vedic pundits blessing MP M Bharat Ram at his office in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Highlights

Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations were organised in the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) Margani Bharat Ram here on Tuesday and Vedic pundits including Kuna Ravi Kumar and others blessed MP Bharat Ram with Vedic mantras

Rajamahendravaram: Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations were organised in the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) Margani Bharat Ram here on Tuesday and Vedic pundits including Kuna Ravi Kumar and others blessed MP Bharat Ram with Vedic mantras.

Harshini Priya performed a dance programme for Annamacharyakeerthana 'Alivelumanga' which enthralled the audience.

Ugadipacchadi was distributed to the participants. Later, the MP handed over the CMRF cheques worth Rs 20.75 lakh to 34 persons and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released funds and advised the beneficiaries to use it judiciously.

He said the New Year would illuminate the lives of people. The government is giving top priority to health and as part of it under CMRF, the funds are released. YSRCP MLAs Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, K Sagar, N Srinivas, James, Bhavani Priya, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, B Sridhar, M Sharmila Reddy, M Nagendra and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X