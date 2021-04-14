Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram celebrates Ugadi

Rajamahendravaram: Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations were organised in the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) Margani Bharat Ram here on Tuesday and Vedic pundits including Kuna Ravi Kumar and others blessed MP Bharat Ram with Vedic mantras.

Harshini Priya performed a dance programme for Annamacharyakeerthana 'Alivelumanga' which enthralled the audience.

Ugadipacchadi was distributed to the participants. Later, the MP handed over the CMRF cheques worth Rs 20.75 lakh to 34 persons and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released funds and advised the beneficiaries to use it judiciously.

He said the New Year would illuminate the lives of people. The government is giving top priority to health and as part of it under CMRF, the funds are released. YSRCP MLAs Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, K Sagar, N Srinivas, James, Bhavani Priya, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, B Sridhar, M Sharmila Reddy, M Nagendra and others were present.