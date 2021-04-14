Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram stresses on fire safety awareness among students

Rajamahendravaram: Member of Parliament (MP) Margani Bharat Ram underlined the need to create awareness among students along with people on how to take safety measures at the time of fire mishaps.

Participating in the fire safety week programme in connection with Fire Communications Day held at Innispeta fire station here on Wednesday, he said that the government is observing fire safety week in the wake of 60 persons died in a fire mishap occurred in a ship in dockyard at Mumbai on April 14, 1944.

He asked the fire safety department officials to organise awareness campaigns in schools and colleges and to make students as part and parcel of the programmes. The issue will be taken to the notice of Home Minister M Sucharitha. Many people are not aware of the steps to be taken during fire mishaps, he said.

Earlier, he witnessed an expo arranged by the department.