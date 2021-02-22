Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation submits 125 cr worth development proposals

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has devised an action plan relating to various development activities to the tune of Rs 125 crore and submitted the proposals to the government.

The government asked municipal corporations to send proposals for providing infrastructure facilities and for development activities with special funds. The proposals including construction of cricket stadium in government college ground through Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) with Rs 12 crore, construction of football stadium in Naagula chervu market with Rs 5 crore, construction of multipurpose stadium in VL Puram

municipal grounds with Rs 23 crore, development of Havelock bridge with Rs 5 crore including Night Bazaar, resorts in the Lankas and riverfront project with Rs 5 crore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Expansion of main road from Syamala theatre to Fortgate including greenery with Rs 5 crore, multilevel parking with Rs 5 crore, development of Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram on par with Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad with Rs 6 crore, laser show with Rs 5 crore at Kambala tank, slaughter house with Rs 4 crore and greenery project along Kotilingala Ghat with Rs 3 crore.

According to RMC engineering officials, expansion of road and beautification from Y Junction to Pushkar Ghat with Rs 5 crore, modernisation of three museums with Rs 5 crore under the aegis

of Archaeology department, expansion of railway station road with Rs 10 crore and strengthening of link roads with Rs 5 crore and solar power plant to RMC office with Rs 5 crore.