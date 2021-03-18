Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation to create special zones for street vendors

Rajamahendravaram: The people are facing many problems to walk on main road and other important areas as many street and mobile vendors have occupied the roads and footpaths. Because of this, the main road and important areas in the city became congested and traffic movement became risky.

To combat the long-pending problem, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to arrange zones for street and mobile vendors in the city and they should do their businesses in the respective zones only. The corporation imposes fines on the vendors who violates the rules.

At present, as many as 1,325 street vendors registered their names in the corporation out of 9,000 street vendors. All these are doing business on mobile carts, motor bikes, cycles and some other occupying the roads.

RMC so far identified special zones for them at Kambala Tank, Alcot Gardens, police quarters, Ashok cinema hall junction and Telukulavari tank near RTC complex and the corporation proposed some more special zones to be created shortly.

The State government under Jaganna Thodu scheme gave financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and central government also extended an amount of Rs 10,000 to develop their business.

The population is increasing in the cultural capital of the city and the present population is at about four lakh and daily one lakh people comes to the city on various works as it is the hub for education, medical, business and other sectors.

According to an official of RMC, a plan will be devised shortly to remove encroachments on the footpaths and to clear the problem on the main road.