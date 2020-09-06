Rajamahendravaram: Nannaya Sahitya Peetam loses its sheen

Rajamahendravaram: Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (PSTU), mainly Nannaya Sahitya Peetam (Telugu literary wing), one among three wings of PSTU has become anorphan due to lethargy and apathy of state government.

Because of funds crunch, lack of sufficient teaching staff,dilapidated buildings, lack of students and other factors it lost its sheen in the cultural capital of the state.

Moreover, PSTU is still in 10th schedule of Andhra Pradesh StateRe-organisation Act-2014 and because of it, Nannaya Sahitya Peetamlost its past glory. Central government's nod needed for admissionsinto MA first year.

The government is paying an amount of Rs 4.28 crore for salaries onlyand Telangana government is paying an amount of Rs 70 lakh relating tomaintenance charges depending on its wish and pleasure.

Sahitya Peetam located in an area of 30 acres, but 10 acres was givento NAAC and the entire campus was full of thorny bushes. PSTU cameinto existence in the year 1985, which is the brainchild of formerChief Minister NT Rama Rao, with three Peetams suchas Nannaya SahityaPeetam in Rajamahendravaram, School of History, Culture and Archeologyin Srisailam and SiddendrayogiKuchipudiKalapeetam at Kuchipudi.

At present there are 58 students in Sahitya Peetam, out of which 18 students are studying MA first and second years, 10 students MPhil and 30 Ph D students. Meanwhile 57 students are studying in Srisailam campus and 109 students in Kuchipudi campus.

As many as 15 teaching and non-teaching staff working in SahityaPeetam, 16 teaching and non-teaching staff in Kuchipudi campus and 18teaching and non-teaching staff working in Kuchipudi campus. Itrequires an amount of Rs 4 crore for the construction of buildings, compound wall etc at present.

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP) founder Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao demanded that the government merge government music college and twooriental colleges located in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur in SahityaPeetam along with starting of new courses such as folk arts, music,journalism and mass communications to strengthen Sahitya Peetam.

Moreover,century old Gowthami Regional Library also asking theuniversity to takeover it which is having valuable books, whichbenefits a lot to the students.

When contacted, officer on special duty Prof V Nireekshana Babusaid steps will be taken to bring past glory to the institution and amasterplan also be devised in this regard. The government sanctionedRs 4.5 crore towards salaries.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is very much interested to bringpast glory to the institution, he averred.