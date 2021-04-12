Rajamahendravaram: No need to worry about side-effects of vaccine says Commissioner Abishkit Kishore

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abishkit Kishore along with sub-collector Anupama Anjali inaugurated 'Teeka Utsav' in 48th ward secretariat here on Sunday. The Utsav will be continued up to April 16.

The commissioner advised the people to take the vaccine to avoid infection of the virus. The people need not worry about the side effects and other problems as no serious problems reported after administering the vaccine so far.

An action plan was devised to administer vaccine to 5,000 people in the city every day and there is scarcity of vaccine.

For volunteers, frontline warriors and the persons above 45 years of age the vaccination is going on in ward secretariats and urban health centres.

He asked the people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and sanitise their hands frequently to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Sub-collector Anupama Anjali said that Covid vaccine was available from January 16 and in the first phase the vaccine was given to frontline workers and people above 60 years of age. Awareness programmes were also conducted to clear the doubts on the vaccine.

Taking vaccine is inevitable along with other precautionary measures. She asked the staff of medical and health department, village secretaries and volunteers to educate the people in this regard.

Sub-collector's office administrative officer Devi, corporation additional commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao, health officer Dr Vinuthna, Dr T Ramesh Kishore and others were present.