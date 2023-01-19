Rajamahendravaram: Obstacles to Rabi cultivation worry farmers

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rabi harvest is delayed in East Godavari district. About 56,430 hectares is under paddy cultivation in Rabi season in the district. Though the authorities have estimated that 100 per cent of sowing will be completed by now, but not even 50 per cent has been completed so far.

At present sufficient water is available in Godavari to start Rabi cultivation. The government released water to the canals on November 29, promoting it as an early Rabi. But as the sowings are not completed on time, the water in Godavari is getting emptied and water release will not be be neficial.

Non-completion of Kharif grain purchases and the beginning of Rabi without full payment for purchased grain became a problem. It is a hasty action of the government to give water to Rabi without considering the readiness of the farmers to complete Kharif harvesting, some criticised.

Farmers said that the rabi crop will be harvested on time only if sowing is done in December. Rabi crop duration is four months. Even though planting is done by the end of this month, the crop will not reach till the end of April. In April last year, there was concern among the farmers as the chances of waterlogging in Godavari increased.

A farmer from Kadiyam area Chalamsetty Narayana said that there is plenty of water, but money is also needed to start Rabi cultivation. He said farmers would not be able to complete nursery and sowing with Rs 2,000 of Rythu Bharosa's assistance. He questioned how the farmers can proceed to Rabi without selling Kharif grain.

According to the fixed deadline, the canals will be closed by March 31. Later, in the summer, canal maintenance works will be taken up. But due to the delay of Rabi crops, the canals cannot be closed till the end of April. At present, the water level at Godavari barrage is 8.65 feet and inflow is 8,000 cusecs. Eastern Delta gets 2650 cusecs, Central Delta gets 1720 cusecs and Western Delta gets 4600 cusecs. All this water is diverted from the Sileru project, for Kharif's needs. There will be a problem if there is a shortage of water. The delay in the Rabi crop is also likely to affect the Kharif season, which starts in June.