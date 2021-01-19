Rajamahendravaram: Officials asked to prepare detailed project report

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with Kuwal, a senior consultant of Mumbai-based architect company visited various places in the city as part of Godavari riverfront beautification project here on Monday.

The team inspected Gowthami Ghat, Saraswathi Ghat, Padmavathi Ghat, Pushkar Ghat, Kotilingala Ghat, PV Narasimha Rao Park, Picchikalanka, Godavari bund up to Saibaba temple and proposed site for cricket stadium.

Later, MP Margani Bharat Ram discussed with Kuwal about the project and asked the officials to finalise detailed project report without any delay. Steps were taken to bring past glory to the ancient city and there is no funds crunch in this regard, he added.

Water sports are also part and parcel of the project. The City of Grand Culture will become as an important tourist hub in the ensuing days and the number of tourists are increasing every year. Municipal Corporation superintending engineer Om Prakash and other officials were present.

Later, he laid foundation stone to a hospital in Kadiyam coming up with an estimated cost of Rs 1.83 crore of NABARD funds.