Rajamahendravaram: People are happy with welfare schemes, claims Minister Taneti Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare schemes though the state is going through financial crisis.

Participating in 'Prajalakosam Naadu-prajalakosam Nedu' programme in 34thand 40th divisions here on Monday, she said people of all sections were expressing happiness over the implementation of welfare schemes.

Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Naadu-Nedu and Ammavodi programmes infused confidence on the governmentamong the people because of their effective implementation.

The Chief Minister is always thinking about the development and welfare of the state and its people. Asmany as 90 per cent of promises that were made during elections were fulfilled in 17 months and he istreating election manifesto like holy book.

YSRCP leaders SrighakollapuSivarama Subramanyam, N Srinivas, MS Reddy,V Krishna and many others were present.