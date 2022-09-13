Rajamahendravaram: Plea to establish Alluri science research centre

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Founder-President of Alluri Sitarama Raju National Youth Association Padala Veerabhadra Rao requested District Collector K Madhavi Latha to set up a science research centre in the name of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and name Ullithota Bangaraiah School after Alluri Sitaram Raju, where the freedom fighter studied. He submitted petitions with these demands at Spandana on Monday.

Veerabhadra Rao recalled that Alluri Sitarama Raju had waged a direct armed struggle against the British imperialists for three years. He said that out of 27 years of Alluri's life, he spent 13 years in Rajamahendravaram. Sitarama Raju studied till sixth standard in

Ullitota Bangaraiya Municipal School at Godavari bund area in Rajamahendravaram.

The Collector directed the Municipal Commissioner to focus on the establishment of the Alluri Sitarama Raju History Research Centre. She ordered the DEO to take immediate action on changing the name of the school.

Speaking on this occasion, Veerabhadra Rao said that this History Research Centre will be a museum that will display historical information and evidence related to Alluri Sitaramaraj, various paintings by many people on Alluri's life events, and books.

He also asked to build a community hall where meetings would be held on the merits of the Swarajya struggle.