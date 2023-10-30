Rajamahendravaram: Prof Ramachandra gets int’l recognition

Rajamahendravaram: Principal of Government Autonomous College, Rajahmahendravaram and renowned scientist Prof Ramachandra RK has been recognised and secured place in World Scientists and University Rankings-2024 by the Ad Scientific Index. Ramachandra established the Crystal Growth and Nanoscience Research Centre in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai in 2014, a significant milestone in research and development.

He published 96 exemplary research articles in international journals and his innovative contributions have been recognised with six patents in Nan science and Technology category. Prof Ramachandra was also honoured with Outstanding Reviewer Award from Elsevier, Netherlands.

His achievements also extend internationally as he received the prestigious Raman Post-Doctoral Research Award from UGC. The teaching and non-teaching staff of Government Autonomous College, Rajahmundry, along with research scholars and students honoured him on Sunday.