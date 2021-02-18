Rajamahendravaram: Quenching thirst for knowledge

Rajamahendravaram: The century-old central library (Learning Research Centre) of the Government College has been quenching the thirst for knowledge of thousands of students studying in the college which is having a hoary past of 160 years.

The LRC is house to as many as 87,592 books, 42801 titles, 17243 reference books with a total of 1,47,636 book treasure along with 126 non-book material and 51 national and international journals. Moreover, it is also having three lakh e-books, 6,000 e-journals and 25 various newspapers and 3,796 back volumes.

The library has books from the year 1635 penned by great authors.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Wednesday, college principal Dr Rapaka David Kumar said that the LRC is catering to the needs of 5,500 undergraduate, postgraduate, research scholars and staff and having a reading room with 200 capacity and LRC is fully automated.

Operations of LRC is managed by latest version of SOUL 2.0 integrated library management software and it is following Dewey Decimal Scheme of Classification and AACR-II code.

The library is having the facilities such as internet access, book bank, digital learning resource centre, photo copying, OPAC searching, Braille reading system, educational CD/DVD searching, journal-magazine archive, online database, inflibnet NLIS e-resource, Deinet e-resource, NDL e-resource, web pages, orientation, smart gate register and CCTV surveillance etc. The library is a boon and pride to the student fraternity, he said.

Lecturer in library science and LRC chief R Ramesh Kumar said books authored by many great authors such as Newton, Vincent, Gladwin, Hebber, Dorn, Fergusson, Duff, Jameson, Hamilton, Lewes, Labberton, Butler, Johanston, Kimber JG Wood, Lee etc available in the LRC.

In earlier days, many English men worked as principals and used to bring books from Londonwhich were kept safely. Books of Indian Art, history of Afghans, Turkies, mathematics, physics, chemistry, Moghul empire, Indian empire, dictionaries of national biography,

memories and thoughts of Socrates, voyages and travels of Marco Polo, dynamics availablein LRC, he averred.