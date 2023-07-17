  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Recipe competition witnesses good response

Collector Madhavi Latha making dosa in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday

Rajamahendravaram: Cooking competition organised for women of Dwakra groups and made from PDS rice evoked good response in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district on Sunday.

A large number of women participated and prepared variety of dishes. State Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, and MLA Jakkampudi Raja presented prizes to winners.

First prize of Rs 10,000 was rewarded to J Venu and Venkataratnam of Nandarada who prepared Karivepaku rice.

K Lakshmidurga of G Errampalem won Rs 5,000 as the second prize for making Thati Garelu. T Lakshmi, Muddada Lakshmi, and Y Sujatha N Venkat Lakshmi of Kalavacharla village won third prize and won Rs 2,500 by making Ravva Pulihora and Palamunjelu.

Collector Madhavi Latha herself prepared dosas to cheer up women at the event.

