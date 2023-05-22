Rajamahendravaram: Review meeting of Mahanadu committees tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The TDP leaders are taking all steps to make the Mahanadu a big success, which is being organised in Rajamahendravaram on May 27 and 28. The significance of this Mahanadu has increased as it coincides with the party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao's centenary celebration and also in the wake of approaching elections.



Arrangements have been made for Mahanadu on the ground next to Ratna Plastics Factory near Vemagiri under Rajahmundry rural constituency.

Rajahmundry rural MLA and TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that this place, which is on the national highway, is suitable for the management of Mahanadu in every way. He said that it is convenient for the leaders and activists coming from distant places to come to the conference easily.

Various committees have been appointed for Mahanadu, the most prestigious event of the TDP. They include decorations committee, hospitality committee, accommodation committee, transportation committee and publicity committee. Already these committees are holding meetings and moving ahead with the arrangements.

A review meeting with the Mahanadu committees will be held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. The party leaders also advised the in-charges of the committees that all the committees should complete their work and give reports by then. Whether Atchannaidu's review will be a virtual meeting or attended in person is not yet decided.

Party leaders suggested that the provision of accommodation facilities for the party leaders, representatives, volunteers, and journalists coming from other places to Mahanadu should be finalised by May 22.

It has been decided to make huge decoration arrangements for the Mahanadu, which was never done before for any Mahanadu, as well as for any party meeting. Along the roads leading to Mahanadu in Vemagiri, it has been decided to install T hoardings, roadside flexes, arches, gate arches and rings at major intersections without causing any problems to the public and traffic.