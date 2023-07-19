Rajamahendravaram: Rs 20.71 Cr deposited under Jagananna Thodu

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited Rs 20.71 crores in the bank accounts of 19,232 beneficiaries under the Jagananna Thoduga scheme in the district through a video conference on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector K Madhavi Latha said that Rs 20.71 crores were distributed to beneficiaries of the district in the 7th tranche of the scheme and Rs 43.57 lakhs were distributed to 20,818 people as the interest subsidy in the 5th tranche. The East Godavari district-level programme was held at the Collectorate. The collector, other public representatives, and beneficiaries were present.

The collector said that the government has not only given financial assurance to the small traders but has also directly credited the interest subsidy to those who have repaid the loan on time.

She said that about 92 per cent of the beneficiaries who have taken loans under the Jagananna Toduga scheme are paying on time. With this, the bankers are expressing their readiness to lend up to Rs 13,000 by increasing the loan limit given in the first instalment. He said that self-confidence among small traders will increase with this scheme. DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju said that the government has provided loans of Rs 549.70 crore to 5, 10, 412 small traders in the state. RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy and DRDA Project Director Subhashini participated in the programme.