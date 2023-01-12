Rajamahendravaram: Rs 71.88 lakh released as interest subsidy

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): By timely repayment of the loans taken under 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme, beneficiaries could take advantage of the interest subsidy provided by the government every six months, suggested District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched sixth tranche loan sanctioning and interest concession release programme under Jagananna Thodu scheme at Tadepalli on Wednesday, while the district-level programme was held at East Godavari Collectorate.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that in 2022-23, a total of 28,938 people were given a subsidy of Rs 71.88 lakh under Jagananna Thodu scheme. When the bankers were asked to grant loans again to those, who have paid their loans properly, they responded positively. She said that 15,261 people have applied in the district for loans and a loan amount of Rs 606.10 lakh has been granted to 6,061 of them in this phase.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal said that the Chief Minister is providing the benefits of welfare schemes to everyone eligible for the economic development of the people. They are supporting business development by granting interest-free loans to small traders.

DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, Ruda Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, State Khadi Board Chairman Pilli Nirmala, Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageswar, DRDA PD S Subhashini and others participated.