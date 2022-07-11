Rajamahendravaram: SC Commission chairman demands action against police

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh State SC Commission chairman M Victor Prasad alleged that Ravulapalem police of Ambedkar Konaseema district have illegally arrested 18 youth belonging to Scheduled Caste and booked cases under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Victor Prasad, who came to Central Jail here, visited the remanded SC youths on Sunday.

Later speaking to the media on this issue, he explained that they are students and they saw Ambedkar's image on tiffin plates and questioned it. For this, they were held illegally and had been put in jail, he lamented. He questioned where the police have power to destroy the lives of students by illegally arresting them in false cases. He said the police called the students from different places to question the disputed issue.

The chairman said that on July 6, the owner of a fast-food centre and SC youth had an argument regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar's image, which was printed on tiffin plates, in Gopalapuram village of Ravulapalem mandal.

The incident was a petty issue, but the police fabricated a case with serious sections, Prasad alleged. He said that the attitude of Ravulapalem police has put a black spot on humanity. Prasad opined that this move has also brought disrepute to the government.

Victor Prasad demanded that all cases against these youths should be dropped and they should be released immediately, and severe action should be taken against the SI, the CI, and the DSP.

On the other hand, he has seen all the blocks in Rajahmundry Central Jail and appreciated that the management of the jail is the best and appreciated the jail authorities for this.