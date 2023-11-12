Rajamahendravaram: Semifinal & final matches to be played today

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: South Zone Inter University Kabaddi (Men) tournament is being organised at Aditya Educational Institutions, Surampalem under the joint auspices of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) and Aditya Engineering College, Surampalem.



This tournament started on November 9 and will conclude on Sunday. R K Roja, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, played kabaddi with the players and inaugurated the tournament. In all, 1200 players from 95 teams belonging to 113 universities across the Southern Indian States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh participated in the tournament.

The inaugural function was presided over by Prof G V R Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTUK. Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, AP State Council of Higher Education, Prof K Padma Raju, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University, Dr Baljith Singh Sekhon, joint secretary, Association of Indian Universities, Dr Nallamilli Sesha Reddy, Chairman, Aditya Educational Institutions, Dr Nallamilli Satish Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Aditya Educational Institutions, Prof K V Ramana, Rector, JNTUK, I Prasada Rao (Kabaddi Rao), recipient of Dronacharya Award, Prof N Sumalatha, Registrar, JNTUK, Dr G P Raju, convener of the tournament, Dr G Syam Kumar, organising secretary of the tournament attended. Organisers informed that the semifinal and final matches will be held on Sunday.