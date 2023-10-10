Rajamahendravaram: Spandana conducted virtually

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh conducted Spandana programme virtually on Monday for the first time in the district. The public problem-solving platform Spandana was organised at East Godavari district police office through zoom video conference with DSPs, Inspectors and Sis of all the police stations.



In the presence of the victims, their problems were directly discussed with the police officers of the stations concerned, and the issues were resolved. Within the ambit of law, orders were given for speedy justice to the complainants, said SP Jagadeesh. As many as 47 complaints were received at the district police office. The SP spoke to the respective complainants and contacted the officials of the respective police stations through Zoom to resolve the issues. The aim is to solve public problems as early as possible, he said.

He directed officials to submit an action-taken report on Spandana complaints in due time. Complainants talked over family disputes, domestic harassment, and other issues before the SP, and he responded accordingly to their problems and directed the officials to take steps to provide immediate justice.