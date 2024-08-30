Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Rajamahendravaram: Stress on modernising Telugu language
Rajamahendravaram: Head of the Telugu Department of SKVT College Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao participated at a conference held at the GIET Degree College as the chief guest on the occasion of Matru Bhasha Dinotsavam.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeeva Rao said that language is the cornerstone of society and culture and stressed the importance of modernising Telugu language and advancing towards creativity to ensure that future generations have access to it. Principal of GIET College Dr Valli Madhavi, who chaired the event, said that instilling values in children can only be achieved through a strong cultural foundation, which is rooted in one’s mother tongue. Faculty members A Madhavi Kameswari, Sailaja, and BHSS Raju also attended the event.
