Rajamahendravaram: Stress on modernising Telugu language

Rajamahendravaram: Head of the Telugu Department of SKVT College Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao participated at a conference held at the GIET Degree College as the chief guest on the occasion of Matru Bhasha Dinotsavam.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeeva Rao said that language is the cornerstone of society and culture and stressed the importance of modernising Telugu language and advancing towards creativity to ensure that future generations have access to it. Principal of GIET College Dr Valli Madhavi, who chaired the event, said that instilling values in children can only be achieved through a strong cultural foundation, which is rooted in one’s mother tongue. Faculty members A Madhavi Kameswari, Sailaja, and BHSS Raju also attended the event.