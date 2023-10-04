Rajamahendravaram: Students told to study with self-confidence

Rajamahendravaram (Rast Godavari District): Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar advised students to study hard and achieve their goals and said that if they study with heart, they will achieve success.

The certificate presentation ceremony for PGCET rankers was held at the college on Tuesday under the auspices of the Government Autonomous College Alumni Association. Mulla Madhav, President of the Alumni Association, presided over the meeting. Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the autonomous college (Arts College) has a history of 170 years. Many students who have studied in the college are in high positions. He said that having such a great college is the pride of the city and the fortune of the students.

Everyone’s life grows through education.

Every student should set a goal and work hard accordingly to rise to a higher level. Commissioner Dinesh Kumar appreciated the Alumni Association for organising good programmes which inspire the students.

Autonomous College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao spoke about the past glory of the college and the courses and facilities currently available. He appealed to the commissioner to cooperate in the development of the college.

PGCET rankers were given certificates by Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and other dignitaries. Collegiate Education RJD Chappidi Krishna, College Vice-Principal Srishaila Shastri, Senior Faculty Noozilla Srinivas, Alumni Association Vice-President Bhargav, General Secretary Gadde Sudhakar and others were

present.