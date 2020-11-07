Rajamahendravaram : Taxi owners demand welfare board

Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Pradesh Taxi Owners and Drivers Welfare Association (APTODWA) members staged dharna at sub-collector's office here on Friday to fulfil their justifiable demands on the call given by All India Taxi Owners and Drivers Association (AITODA).

Association leaders demanded the government to reduce the increased transport charges, creation of welfare board for taxi owners and drivers and cancellation of GO number 21 immediately.

APTODWA president M Satyanarayana said taxi owners and drivers have been facing many problems with the increased transport charges. The state or central governments so far not constituted a welfare board for taxi owners and drivers.

Due to lack welfare board the drivers and owners are facing many problems and the state government set aside the welfare of 30 lakh workers getting livelihood from transport sector in the state. The association will continue its agitation until the government accepted its demands.

Association leaders B Purnima Raju, MS Rao, V Rambabu and others were present.