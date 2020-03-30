Rajamahendravaram: TDP Formation Day celebration a low-key affair

Rajamahendravaram: In the wake of lockdown, the Telugu Desam Party leaders celebrated party's 38th foundation day at their houses and a few in party office Sunday as per the call given by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Participating in the celebrations held at party office, urban MLA A Bhavani said that N T Rama Rao started the party with an aim to protect the self-respect of Telugu-speaking people.

The party was in the ruling for 17 years since its inception. Celebrating the party formation day at his house, rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary said the party helped the poor. TDP leaders A Appa Rao, A Veera Raghavamma, Vasu participated in the programme.