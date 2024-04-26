First-time woman candidate from Eluru declares assets worth 37 crore rupees

In a significant development, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, a candidate of the Eluru Parliament Congress Party, has completed three sets of nominations for the upcoming elections. It has been reported that she has declared assets worth 37 crore rupees in her affidavit, making her the first woman candidate from the district to do so. This has sparked discussions and excitement among the people of the district, as they see her as a strong contender with substantial financial backing.

While other non-local candidates have not disclosed their assets despite owning companies and large-scale assets, Kavuri Lavanya's transparency has been lauded by many. Her affidavits have been widely downloaded and viewed online, further fueling the buzz surrounding her candidacy.

The people of the district are rallying behind Kavuri Lavanya, viewing her as a symbol of the India Alliance's strength in Eluru Parliament. With the support of AP PCC president Sharmila, as well as the backing of CPM, CPI parties, and various public unions, her campaign is gaining momentum.



Additionally, her resemblance to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her dedication to public service have garnered her further support from the people. With the current political climate favoring the Congress party and the growing popularity of the India Alliance, many believe that Kavuri Lavanya's candidacy is poised for success in the upcoming elections.



Overall, the people of Eluru are hopeful that Kavuri Lavanya's campaign will bring back the glory of the Congress party in the region and lead to positive changes for the community.

