Live
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
- 240 nominations filed for Nandyal & Kurnool
Just In
First-time woman candidate from Eluru declares assets worth 37 crore rupees
In a significant development, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, a candidate of the Eluru Parliament Congress Party, has completed three sets of nominations for the upcoming elections.
In a significant development, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, a candidate of the Eluru Parliament Congress Party, has completed three sets of nominations for the upcoming elections. It has been reported that she has declared assets worth 37 crore rupees in her affidavit, making her the first woman candidate from the district to do so. This has sparked discussions and excitement among the people of the district, as they see her as a strong contender with substantial financial backing.
While other non-local candidates have not disclosed their assets despite owning companies and large-scale assets, Kavuri Lavanya's transparency has been lauded by many. Her affidavits have been widely downloaded and viewed online, further fueling the buzz surrounding her candidacy.
The people of the district are rallying behind Kavuri Lavanya, viewing her as a symbol of the India Alliance's strength in Eluru Parliament. With the support of AP PCC president Sharmila, as well as the backing of CPM, CPI parties, and various public unions, her campaign is gaining momentum.
Additionally, her resemblance to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her dedication to public service have garnered her further support from the people. With the current political climate favoring the Congress party and the growing popularity of the India Alliance, many believe that Kavuri Lavanya's candidacy is poised for success in the upcoming elections.
Overall, the people of Eluru are hopeful that Kavuri Lavanya's campaign will bring back the glory of the Congress party in the region and lead to positive changes for the community.