YSR Congress Party holds Gadapagadapa in Vijayawada West Constituency ahead of elections

In a bid to connect with the local residents of Vijayawada West Constituency, YSR Congress Party's 51st Division Local Corporator Marupilla Rajesh organized a Gadapagadapa event. The event saw the participation of YSRCP's MLA Candidate Sheikh Asif, Parliament Candidate Keshineni Srinivas (Nani), and City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.

During the event, Keshineni Nani criticized Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a uturn master and a chameleon. He accused Naidu of making false promises, such as claiming he would make Amaravati Singapore in 2014. Nani also slammed Sujana Chaudhary, alleging that he and Naidu were only interested in using politics for their personal business gains.

Asif echoed Nani's sentiments, stating that the opposition party's claims of turning Vijayawada West into Singapore were a ploy to drive out the poor residents and benefit the wealthy elite. He urged the local community to be aware of such deceptive tactics and to support YSRCP for the betterment of the constituency.