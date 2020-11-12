Rajamahendravaram: TDP hopeful of winning corporation polls

Rajamahendravaram: TDP state organising secretary Adireddy Vasu said that the party will capture municipal corporation fourth time in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to media at Press Club here on Wednesday, he said TDP proving its mettle in corporation elections after the municipality elevated to the status of corporation.

In the year 2007, Adireddy Veera Raghavamma elected as mayor with majority corporator seats. Adireddy family is in politics without any corruption charges so far and the people infused confidence many times, he averred.

Joined in TDP in the year 2013 again, because of some skirmishes in YSRCP in city level. In 2019 elections, Adireddy Bhavani was elected as MLA from urban assembly constituency which is a glaring example for the people's love and affection on Adireddy family.

He further said Gorantla Ravi Ram Kiran is also his good friend and welcomed his political Arangratam. TDP politburo member and rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary also congratulated when he was appointed as party state organising secretary.

Along with rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary and state general secretary Ganni Krishna, Aidreddy family will work and won corporation seat again, he averred.