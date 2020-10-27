Rajamahendravaram: TDP leader stresses on dog birth control surgeries

Rajamahendravaram: TDP leader Adireddy Vasu has underlined the need to control dogs which are creating panic in the Rajamahendravaram city.

Handing over a dog ambulance to Dog Birth Control Centre here on Monday in connection with his birthday, he said the ambulance helps to shift the dogs to the centre from various parts of the city.

He asked the centre organizers to increase dog birth control surgeries to reduce dog population in the city and assured to extend necessary help to the centre.

The dogs are chasing the vehicles mainly in the night time and accidents are taking place and as the city is growing fast and going to be a smart city he underscored the need to control the dogs.

Animal lovers Anup Jain, Vikram Jain, CY Kumar, PV Choudary, MS Prasad and centre organizers were present.