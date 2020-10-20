Rajamahendravaram: TDP leaders felicitate Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary

Rajamahendravaram: Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary has been appointed as TDP politburo member. Though TDP was in power in the state from 2014 to 2019, the party leadership had not recognised the importance of Buchaiah Choudary.

He was elected as MLA six times and also worked as minister and vice-chairman of the state planning board. The party leaders felicitated Choudary at his house here on Tuesday for his appointment as politburo member. Later, he said that he will work up to the satisfaction of the party and thanked party national president N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him an opportunity to work in the politburo.

TDP will bounce back to power as YSRCP government shattered the dreams of the people and the people were vexed with its anti-people policies.

They are eagerly waiting for TDP rule in the state, he added. Party leaders Vasireddy Rambabu, P Srinu, Nakka Chittibabu, DP Sundari and many others greeted him.