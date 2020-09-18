Rajamahendravaram: TDP stages protest against attacks on temples

Rajamahendravaram: TDP leaders organised a protest programme at Somalamma temple here on Friday, protesting the attacks on temples.



They demanded that the government nab the accused who are attacking temples and hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus. So far, the government not arrested the miscreants who burned sacred chariot of Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy in Antervedi.

TDP will not be a mere spectator, if the attacks continue on the temples. Later, they performed pooja in the temple.

TDP leaders Reddy Mani, Kasi Naveen Kumar, Innamuri Deep, Uppuluri Janaki Ramaiah and others were present.