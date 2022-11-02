Rajamahendravaram: TDP to meet today amid group rivalries

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): The erstwhile East Godavari district Telugu Desam Party general meeting will be held on Thursday (November 3) at SV Function Hall in Rajahmundry. TDP State executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas along with other leaders inspected the arrangements being made at SV function hall in connection with this meeting.

The meeting venue, vehicle parking and place for food arrangements were inspected.

Srinivas said that TDP MLAs, MLCs, former ministers, former MLAs, MLCs and party leaders of the joint district will attend the meeting, which will be held at 10 am on Thursday. On this occasion, resolutions will be made on various issues, he said.

The TDP leader requested party activists and fans to attend the meeting to make it a big success.

City TDP president R Maneswara Rao, Rajahmundry parliamentary committee vice-president M Rambabu, secretary Alla Govind, official representatives B Radhakrishna and D Prasad, leaders Nimmalapudi Govind, K Rajendraprasad, Mallela Srinivas and others were among those, who inspected the arrangements.

This joint meeting has gained importance at a time when party leaders are openly expressing their differences in various constituencies of the district. TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently met the leaders of various constituencies and strongly warned them to shun group politics.

The group of city MLA Adireddy Bhavani Srinivas said that they have been given the responsibility of hosting the meeting. It has to be seen how the Adireddy group, which is in sharp disagreement with rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, will coordinate for this meeting. Also, former Rajanagaram MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh and other leaders are reportedly not coordinating. There are many such problems in other constituencies as well.

The almost confirmed alliance of TDP and Jana Sena Party is also increasing the excitement over this meeting. Leaders from Kakinada, East Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts are expected to attend.