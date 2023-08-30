Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Language Week concludes

Rajamahendravaram: Retired scientist of ISRO Dr K S Murthy Naidu said that using mother tongue in all activities is a true tribute to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Panthulu, the vernacular activist.

Naidu was the chief guest at the valedictory of the Telugu Language Week organised jointly by the SKVT Government College and Kala Gowtami Saraswata Parishad on Tuesday. He said that there was a big struggle to bring Telugu as a vernacular language to the people. Now there is a need for a big movement to save Telugu. Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, presided over the meeting.

He said that Telugu has the highest number of letters. Literary experiments like the Avadhanam are unique to the Telugu language. He said that mother tongue should not be neglected due to an obsession with the English medium.

Prizes were given to the winners as part of the competitions organised during the Language Week. Deepika, B Karthik, M Ashwini, Y Shanti, P Sitamahalakshmi, T Jyothi, and N Gouri Devi received prizes in poetry recitation, elocution, and essay competitions.

Telugu teachers Palli Sudha, S Rajkumar, T Padmaja, GVS Koteswara Rao, and Ch Seetharama Naidu participated in the programme.