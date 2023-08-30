Live
- SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town-Hyderabad
- Minister Jogi assures to solve villagers issues
- People throng Hyderabad Mint to purchase NTR coins
- Vijayawada: ZP Chairperson asks officials to conduct job melas
- TSRTC to hold lucky draw for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Rajamahendravaram: Telugu& Sanskrit Academy holds Hamsa Awards fete
- Ongole: Officials told to control cultivation of narcotic substances
- Hyderabad: New 20 KGBVs to be established
- Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviews progress of rain damaged works
- Atmanirbhar Bharat & Startup India make country self-reliant, says Guv
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Language Week concludes
Retired scientist of ISRO K S Murthy Naidu says that there was a big struggle to make Telugu as a colloquial language to people
Rajamahendravaram: Retired scientist of ISRO Dr K S Murthy Naidu said that using mother tongue in all activities is a true tribute to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Panthulu, the vernacular activist.
Naidu was the chief guest at the valedictory of the Telugu Language Week organised jointly by the SKVT Government College and Kala Gowtami Saraswata Parishad on Tuesday. He said that there was a big struggle to bring Telugu as a vernacular language to the people. Now there is a need for a big movement to save Telugu. Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, presided over the meeting.
He said that Telugu has the highest number of letters. Literary experiments like the Avadhanam are unique to the Telugu language. He said that mother tongue should not be neglected due to an obsession with the English medium.
Prizes were given to the winners as part of the competitions organised during the Language Week. Deepika, B Karthik, M Ashwini, Y Shanti, P Sitamahalakshmi, T Jyothi, and N Gouri Devi received prizes in poetry recitation, elocution, and essay competitions.
Telugu teachers Palli Sudha, S Rajkumar, T Padmaja, GVS Koteswara Rao, and Ch Seetharama Naidu participated in the programme.