Rajamahendravaram: Trade unions, farmer bodies stage dharna

Rajamahendravaram: With the spirit of the Quit India movement, trade unions, farmers’ associations, and other people’s organisations staged a massive dharna here on Wednesday.

Agitators demanded that the minimum wage of Rs 26,000 be enacted and implemented, abolish anti-labour policies, reduce prices of essentials, provide prices for crops, stop violence in the states of Manipur and Haryana, and punish the culprits. Hundreds of activists of Left parties and representatives from various organisations participated. Addressing the dharna near the Head Post Office, the leaders demanded to support the victims of Manipur, regularise the contract outsourcing employees, provide retirement benefits, increase the employment guarantee scheme to 200 days, pay minimum wages, pay equal wages to equal work and provide social security to Hamalis, construction workers and auto workers. CPM District Secretary T Arun, CITU district general secretary B Rajulova, AITUC district convener K Rambabu, IFTU district leaders K Joji, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leaders Venkatasubbaiah, All India Kisan Majdoor Sangh (AIKMS) district president J Satthibabu, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union district secretary K Baby Rani, Insurance Employees Union South Central Zone President P Satish and others spoke on the occasion.

They said that 13 central trade unions had given a petition to the Modi government in 2016. The leaders criticised that not even a single demand has been resolved in the last seven years. They alleged that the Modi government has done great injustice to Andhra Pradesh. They criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for compromising the interests of the state to suit his own interests.

Insurance Employees Association Rajahmundry Division Secretary Kodandaram, EPF Pensioners Association District Secretary Ch Mohan Rao, CPI City Secretary V Kondalarao, CPM City Secretary B Pawan, CPI (ML) New Democracy district leader AV Ramana and others were present.