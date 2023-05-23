Rajamahendravaram: ‘Training to teachers as per changing teaching methods’

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Principal Dr SDV Ramana said that they are giving complete training to the teachers in accordance with the changing teaching methods. The second batch of induction training for the newly recruited 1998, 2008 and 2018 Minimum Time Scale (MTS) batches started on Monday at Government Boys High School, Rajamahendravaram.

Ramana advised the MTS batches to create an interesting classroom with the things learned in this training.

DIET lecturer NR Subrahmanyam said that the subject experts will provide training on basic level subjects, general subjects, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), etc in these five days.

DIET College lecturers Suryanarayana, Satyanarayana, Kalavathi, Janaki Devi, Chudamani, Comprehensive Education Academic Monitoring Officer Gouri Shankara Rao, subject experts trained in Telugu, English, Mathematics, Environmental Science, and general subjects participated in this programme.