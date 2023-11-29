Rajamahendravaram: Tributes paid to Jyotirao on his death anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Joint Collector N Tej Bharat paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his 133rd death anniversary here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, collector called upon everyone to work hard to achieve the ambition of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who is the beacon of hope of the backward communities and the pioneer of community development.

Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitri Bai pioneered social change by spreading women’s education and said that their efforts especially for the spread of women’s education are unforgettable.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that the state government is conducting many welfare and development programmes for people. Phule wanted all the backward classes to develop, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with BCs to develop them at the field level, he said. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime is giving BCs the power of rule.

BC welfare officer P Ramesh also participated in the programme.