Rajamahendravaram: Tributes paid to Subhas Chandra Bose

Rajamahendravaram: BJP Mahila Morcha State secretary P Venkata Lakshmi and party zonal president Y Yesu paid rich tributes to 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary here on Thursday.



Yesu said that Netaji was a great freedom-fighter. He was imprisoned by Englishmen nearly 11 times for allegedly forming a political party called the All India Forward Bloc.

He said that when World War II began in 1939, Bose saw it as a golden opportunity to hurt the English, and he traveled to Russia, Germany and Japan with the intention of forming an alliance against the British.

Indian National Army was formed with the help of Japanese war prisoners, rubber plantation labourers and enthusiasts. BJP leaders Swamy, A Sridhar, R Srinivas and others were present.